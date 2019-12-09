Fabishak announces plans to retire from AGC of GM next year

The long-time chief executive of the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee announced Monday that he plans to retire in 2020.

Since becoming CEO of the AGC of Greater Milwaukee in 1998, Mike Fabishak has been representing more than 350 general contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, mainly in the southeast corner of the state. These companies have contributed to more than $35 billion worth of projects in the Greater Milwaukee area. Notable among their buildings have been Miller Park, the Fiserv Forum, the Northwestern Mutual headquarters tower and the Calatrava Wing of the Milwaukee Art Museum.

“Fabishak has contributed over 20 years of achievement on behalf of the AGC and its membership,” said Jeremy Shecterle, president of the AGC of Greater Milwaukee. “His work ethic, command of complex issues/relationships and devotion to the construction industry and community at large have been exemplary. He has been a mentor to many, and his influence has made an indelible impact on a generation of individuals in our industry.”

The last few years of Fabishak’s career have seen some momentous shifts in the Wisconsin construction industry. Against the wishes of many union contractors, Republican lawmakers both adopted a so-called right-to-work law and eliminated the state’s longstanding prevailing-wage requirements. Colleagues credit Fabishak for helping the industry deal with these developments and others, such as the need to adapt to new technologies, the fallout from the 2008 recession and subsequent labor shortage and the return to boom times in recent years.

Before joining the AGC of Greater Milwaukee, Fabishak was the executive vice president of the Metropolitan Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee from 1987 to 1988 and senior administrative aide to U.S. Rep. Jim Moody, a Democrat from Milwaukee from 1982 to 1987.