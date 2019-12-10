ON THE HUNT
By: Daily Reporter Staff
December 10, 2019
The state Department of Natural Resources reports hunters killed dramatically fewer deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season than last year. But don’t tell that to our readers, who found success in every corner of the state this year.
Preliminary figures show hunters killed 160,769 deer during this year’s season, down 25% from 213,972 last year.
Brady Jorgensen, 12, son of Northeast Asphalt’s Mary Jorgensen, shot his first deer on Nov. 23, a 9-point buck in Rhinelander.
Bachmann Construction’s Chris Quandt shot this 12-point buck at 10 am. on opening day in Black Earth.
Jack Burns, of WSP USA, shot this buck at 8 a.m. opening morning in Columbia County. The deer had a second wind while he was walking up to it and led him on a chase. It ultimately required the help of his father Mike Burns, a project manager at WisDOT, to put the final shot on it.
Stevens Construction’s Matt Goebel shot this buck, which he claims was just napping in the sun on his 4-wheeler.
Quality Ceilings Inc.’s Chris Diesing shot this moose in Alberta, Canada, in 2018 while spotting and stalking in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies. It green scored Boone and Crockett but fell short after deductions.
IBEW Local 494’s Ken Blaeske shot this 14-pointer on opening day of the 2019 gun deer season.
Tye Sturgeon with his 14-pointer shot with a bow in November.