Quantcast
Trending
Home / Slider / ON THE HUNT

ON THE HUNT

By: Daily Reporter Staff December 10, 2019 7:58 am

The state Department of Natural Resources reports hunters killed dramatically fewer deer during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season than last year. But don’t tell that to our readers, who found success in every corner of the state this year.

Preliminary figures show hunters killed 160,769 deer during this year’s season, down 25% from 213,972 last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo