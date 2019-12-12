Babcock stepping down from AIA Wisconsin after 30-plus years

William Babcock, executive director of the American Institute of Architects Wisconsin, has announced plans to step down in 2020.

Babcock is the longest-serving executive director in the association’s history, and has led the group since 1986. He will work with AIA’s board of directors and a search committee charged with finding his replacement.

“Babcock has grown the organization to serve both members and the built community while creating an indelible legacy of positive change and industry collaboration,” according to a news release.

Wisconsin’s AIA chapter represents 1,500 architects working in private practice, business, industry, government and schools.