Coast Guard starts ice-breaking work in western Great Lakes

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Ice-breaking operations were started in the western Great Lakes, U.S. Coast Guard officials announced Wednesday.

Officials said they have begun what they are calling “Operation Taconite” in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, as well as northern Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Green Bay, the Straits of Mackinac and St. Marys River. The work comes in response to expanding ice in commercial ports, according to a news release.

Ice-breaking is done for several reasons, including to aid with search-and-rescue missions and flood control, the Coast Guard said. Operation Taconite is one of two ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes.

Officials added that some waterways will most likely be closed in the coming weeks.