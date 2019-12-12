Company won’t reopen flood-damaged Nebraska jerky plant

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin company has decided not to reopen its flood-damaged plant in eastern Nebraska.

Jack Link’s spokesman Abbey Miller told the Lincoln Journal Star that Missouri River flooding in March overwhelmed the company’s Bellevue plant, which sits just east of Offutt Air Force Base. The base sustained millions of dollars in flood damage, and nearby residents lost their homes.

“The flood took a tremendous toll on our team members, their families, our site and the community,” Miller said in an email. She said the company did extensive testing of the plant before deciding against resuming production there.

“The safety of our team members and the importance of the quality and safety of the products we produce led us to this difficult conclusion,” Miller said.

Jack Link’s was working to find jobs for employees at its other plants in the Midwest, Miller said. About 60 people worked at the Bellevue plant, according to the Nebraska Labor Department.

Jack Link’s, which has its headquarteres in Minong, bought the plant in 2012 from Skylark Meats.