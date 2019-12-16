Bray Architects acquires Bracke.Hayes.Miller.Mahon

Bray Architects has acquired Bracke.Hayes.Miller.Mahon, an architectural design and planning firm, based in Moline, Illinois.

BHMM has served clients throughout Illinois and Iowa for nearly 60 years. Mark Miller, AIA, and John Mahon, AIA, partners of the company, will both join the Bray Architects’ team.

Similar to Bray, BHMM’s area of focus spans religious, education, institutional and commercial buildings. Notable BHMM projects include the Sacred Heart Cathedral expansion in Davenport, Iowa, Silvis Police Department in Silvis, Illinois, The Modern townhouse development in Moline, Illinois, and the Eagle Ridge Elementary School in Carbon Cliff, Illinois.

In addition to the acquisition that will expand Bray’s presence in Moline, Illinois, the firm also opened its new Davenport, Iowa, office (220 Emerson Place), solidifying its focus and commitment to doing business throughout Illinois and Iowa. Bray also has offices in Milwaukee and Sheboygan.