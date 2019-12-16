Quantcast
Ganos gets 6 1/2 years for set-aside fraud scheme

Ganos gets 6 1/2 years for set-aside fraud scheme

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com December 16, 2019 3:14 pm

The Milwaukee construction executive Brian Ganos was sentenced to serve six-and-a-half years in prison on Monday for orchestrating a decade-long scheme that exploited programs used to help minority companies win construction contracts.

