Innovation hub hires FreshTech director

A study to understand the feasibility for a Sheboygan County innovation hub within the FreshTech Innovation District has been completed, leading to the hiring of an individual to focus specifically on the FreshTech initiative and its programming.

The results of the feasibility study, which was conducted by a Cincinnati-based firm named Econogy, have provided the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and the FreshTech Task Force with data, recommended focus areas, as well as a strategic direction to take through programming. Since the completion of the study, the SCEDC and the FreshTech Task Force have prioritized the recommended focus areas and added a staff person to lead the development and execution of programming, and as well as community engagement for the initiative.

Nick O’Brien has been hired as the director of innovation and engagement. O’Brien’s experience includes programming development, talent attraction and retention strategies, and community engagement through his work in communities around Wisconsin comparable to Sheboygan County, including Marathon and Eau Claire counties.

A primary focus of the programming is it’s connection to the people, organizations, businesses and other existing assets in Sheboygan County. The first wave of programming will begin in early 2020.