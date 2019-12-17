Quantcast
Lillion joins raSmith as a structural engineer

By: Daily Reporter Staff December 17, 2019 2:15 pm

James Lillion

James Lillion has joined raSmith in Madison as a structural engineer.

Lillion brings over three years of experience since graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he attained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with emphases in structural, geotechnical and construction engineering.

Lillion has experience designing structural systems for new and existing projects using a variety of materials, including concrete, structural steel, light-gauge metal framing (cold-formed steel), masonry and wood framing.

At raSmith, Lillion’s projects have included three K–12 schools, an industrial arts facility, and roof capacity studies for health care facilities.

