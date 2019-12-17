Reis joins CORRE Inc. in engineering services group

CORRE Inc. has added Beth Reis to its engineering services group.

Reis joins the Eau Claire office, bringing over 12 years of WisDOT construction and design experience, including serving as a WisDOT project engineer for backbone structure maintenance and local bridge projects. Her expertise lies in her experience with structure maintenance contracts and the non-traditional efforts that they require. She offers experience in materials quality control and documentation, preparation of pay estimates, construction layout, construction inspection, on-site plan revisions, and project finals documentation. She also has experience with municipal streetscape enhancements, including lighting and colored concrete sidewalk, in addition to serving as the project engineer for multiple structure replacements in Monroe and Vernon counties.

Reis’ most recent experience includes serving as the project engineer for the $840,000 concrete deck overlay of STH 80 over I-90 in the city of New Lisbon, as well as the project engineer for the $3 million concrete repair and base patching project on I-90 between the west county line and USH 12 in Monroe County.

She is a licensed professional engineer in the state with a bachelor’s in civil engineering from UW-Platteville.