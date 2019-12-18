Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center at the ThedaCare Health Campus – Encircle

BUILDING BLOCKS: Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center at the ThedaCare Health Campus – Encircle

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com December 18, 2019 12:53 pm

The center will have a medical office building, specialty surgery center and an orthopedic and spine hospital. The orthopedic and spine hospital will have operating suites for orthopedic and spine surgery, 25 inpatient beds and space for imaging equipment, labs, a pharmacy and dining.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo