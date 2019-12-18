Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Foxconn awards $20M in work to 17 firms for Fii manufacturing plant

Foxconn awards $20M in work to 17 firms for Fii manufacturing plant

By: Nate Beck December 18, 2019 1:26 pm

Foxconn Technology Group has awarded contracts to 17 companies for work on a so-called smart-manufacturing center at its campus in Racine County.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo