Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, Bader plan neighborhood revitalization project

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity has launched a neighborhood revitalization project in Harambee.

With an initial grant of $1 million from Bader Philanthropies, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity will be establishing 40 new homes and ensuring current homeowners can avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes by completing 20 critical repair projects in Harambee over the next four years, which is anticipated to serve more than 200 of the community’s residents. Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity hopes to break ground on the project in Harambee during the spring of 2020.

The $1 million grant kicks off a larger neighborhood revitalization project to serve 250 families in need of safe, affordable homes between 2020 and 2023. Together with Bader Philanthropies and all of its supporters, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity will invest more than $18 million to build 100 new affordable homes in the Harambee and Midtown areas of Milwaukee and repair 150 homes throughout Milwaukee’s Harambee and northwest neighborhoods.

Milwaukee Habitat will be working on the Harambee project as it continues to build, rehab and repair 100 homes in the Midtown neighborhood, which it started in 2018, as well as providing affordable home repairs throughout Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Bader Philanthropies also recently awarded $100,000 to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation for the anti-displacement fund to prevent gentrification in growing neighborhoods around downtown Milwaukee by helping homeowners pay their increasing property taxes. It is a new initiative to support lower-income, majority-minority neighborhoods around downtown. Applications are due Jan. 3 for the anti-displacement fund’s first year.

Since its founding in 1984 and with a base of 2,800 annual volunteers, Milwaukee Habitat has served more than 1,300 families through new construction, rehabs and repairs in neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee establishing safe housing for residents in the Amani, Harambee, Metcalfe Park, Midtown, Park West, Walnut Hill, and Washington Park neighborhoods.