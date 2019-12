Migacz joins H.J. Martin and Son as purchasing lead

Casey Migacz, who has nearly six years of buying experience with national organizations, has joined H.J. Martin and Son as a purchasing lead.

In that role he will develop, lead and execute purchasing strategies for the company’s residential and commercial divisions across multiple entities, including supplier negotiations.

Migacz most recently worked as a pricing/cost analyst for TUFCO.

A 2012 graduate of Carroll University in Waukesha, Migacz received a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science.