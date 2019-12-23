Ruvin Bros. names Voeller as VP

Mequon-based building and design company Ruvin Bros. Artisans & Trades has appointed Julie Tucker-Voeller as vice president.

While at Ruvin Bros., Voeller’s position has shifted shape as needed, guiding clients from a project’s gestation through the construction, design, and material selection phases.

Voeller has degrees in architecture from UW-Milwaukee, interior design from MATC, and a Residential Sales Certification from MATC. Prior to beginning her career with Ruvin Bros. in 2006, Voeller worked with another design/build firm for six years.

Voeller also remains involved in the community by volunteering for Habitat for Humanity; her future plans include joining Tony Enea in his involvement with the Wisconsin Humane Society.