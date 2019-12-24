Quantcast
HAPPY HOLIDAYS, HOMEOWNERS: Lottery credit lowers Wisconsin property tax bills

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, HOMEOWNERS: Lottery credit lowers Wisconsin property tax bills

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 24, 2019 9:31 am

Christmas came a few days early for Wisconsin homeowners. Each homeowner will receive a $184 Lottery and Gaming Credit on their property tax bills this year.

The Department of Revenue made that announcement on Monday. Officials said the average credit increased $24 above what it was last year. The increase is a result primarily of lottery sales exceeding estimates and creating a higher opening balance for 2019-20.

Wisconsin homeowners received more than $271 million from lottery credits in 2019 — a $35 million increase from 2018. The credit is shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes that are due and is paid to counties or municipalities in March.

