Faith Technologies named to Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

Faith Technologies has been recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an awards program administered by Springbuk®.

Faith Technologies received the No. 77 spot as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. Faith Technologies has multiple programs to promote health and wellness including annual health management programs, quarterly employee health newsletters, various wellness reimbursements and wellness tools for employees and their families.

The Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America are celebrated for their commitment to employee health and exceptional corporate wellness programming. Over 1,000 of America’s top well-being programs were evaluated for this award across the country. This year’s Healthiest 100 Workplaces winners include organizations as small as 32 full-time employees and as large as over 150,000 employees.