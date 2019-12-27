Quantcast
WEDC lists top economic development deals of 2019

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires December 27, 2019 1:06 pm

MADISON – In announcing its accomplishments for 2019, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. said it helped 289 businesses and places by providing assistance related to 16 different industries and more than $250 million in awards.

That money will help support more than $1.2 billion in planned capital investments, create more than 3,165 jobs and retain almost existing 14,000 jobs. The 2019 awards consisted of 158 grants, 47 investor tax-credit awards, 20 loans and 57 awards for historic preservation or business-tax credits.

Here are the recipients of the top 14 biggest awards this year and details of their projects:

  1. ND Paper
    Estimated cost: $189 million
    WEDC contribution: $1.7 million in tax credits
    Project: Expansion at Biron mill
    Estimated jobs: 27 created and 342 retained
  2. Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals
    Estimated cost: $99 million
    WEDC contribution: $850,000 in tax credits
    Project: Factory expansion in Howard
    Estimated jobs: 56 created
  3. Catalent Pharma Solutions
    Estimated cost: $74 million
    WEDC contribution: $1.3 million in tax credits
    Project: Expansion project in Madison
    Estimated jobs: 145 created and 277 retained
  4. Matalco Wisconsin
    Estimated cost: $70 million
    WEDC contribution: $1.5 million in tax credits
    Project: New plant in Wisconsin Rapids
    Estimated jobs: 80 created
  5. Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
    Estimated cost: $67 million
    WEDC contribution: $1.5 million in tax credits
    Project: New factory in Pleasant Prairie
    Estimated jobs: 77 created
  6. Sub-Zero Group
    Estimated cost: $70 million
    WEDC contribution: $1 million in tax credits
    Project: Research and development site in Fitchbur
    Estimated jobs: 100 new created and 1,759 retained
  7. Badger Solutions
    Estimated cost: $49 million
    WEDC contribution: $600,000 in tax credits
    Project: Conversion of existing commercial building into a full-service box plant in Sturtevant
    Estimated jobs: 88 created
  8. Eurofins Food Chemistry Testing US
    Estimated cost: $41 million
    WEDC contribution: $400,000 in tax credits
    Project: New lab and administration space
    Estimated jobs: 85 created and 325 retained
  9. Salm Partners
    Estimated cost: $38 million
    WEDC contribution: $600,000 in tax credits
    Project: Expansion in Denmark, Brown County
    Estimated jobs: 55 created and 388 retained
  10. City of Stevens Point
    Estimated cost: $31 million
    WEDC contribution: $250,000 grant
    Project: New mixed-use housing and commercial development
  11. American Builders & Contractors Supply
    Estimated cost: $25 million
    WEDC contribution: $950,000 in tax credits
    Project: New shared service center in Beloit
    Estimated jobs: 195 created and 637 retained
  12. Deere & Company
    Estimated cost: $24 million
    WEDC contribution: $250,000 in tax credits
    Project: Expansion project in Horicon, Dodge County
    Estimated jobs: 12 created and 768 retained
  13. Faith Technologies
    Estimated cost: $20 million
    WEDC contribution: $800,000 in tax credits
    Project: New manufacturing expansion
    Estimated jobs: 275 created and 1,517 retained
  14. Menard Inc.
    Estimated cost: $19 million
    WEDC contribution: $500,000 in tax credits
    Project: Expansion in Eau Claire
    Estimated jobs: 35 created and 2,988 retained

