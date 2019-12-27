WEDC lists top economic development deals of 2019

MADISON – In announcing its accomplishments for 2019, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. said it helped 289 businesses and places by providing assistance related to 16 different industries and more than $250 million in awards.

That money will help support more than $1.2 billion in planned capital investments, create more than 3,165 jobs and retain almost existing 14,000 jobs. The 2019 awards consisted of 158 grants, 47 investor tax-credit awards, 20 loans and 57 awards for historic preservation or business-tax credits.

Here are the recipients of the top 14 biggest awards this year and details of their projects: