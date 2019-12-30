Larson rejoins H.J. Martin as assistant project manager

Rachel Larson, who previously spent a decade with H.J. Martin and Son in the Residential Interiors and Commercial Interiors divisions, has rejoined the company as an assistant project manager. In her current role, she will support operations of Commercial Interiors.

Among her duties is working with the company’s estimators and project managers to aide all aspects of jobs, review of project specifications and installation directions, tracking and coordination of materials, communications with architects and general contractors to ensure successful installations, and resolving questions that arise on the job site.

Larson previously spent 10 years, May 2004 through June 2014, with H.J. Martin and Son, primarily as Residential Interiors manager. In that position, she supported team and process development for the company’s Green Bay and Fox Valley locations, aided in sales growth for remodel and new construction opportunities, collaborated on advertising and branding, and worked jointly with warehouse operations and on issues resolution.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and environmental design from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.