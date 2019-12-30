Water-main break floods area near Milwaukee interstate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A water-main break flooded streets and some homes just south of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee on Saturday.

The water main ruptured Saturday morning in the area of Hawley Road and Main Street in Milwaukee. Law-enforcement officials rerouted traffic and closed off-ramps on the interstate at Hawley Road. Numerous vehicles were partially submerged.

The Department of Public Works spokesman Brian DeNeve said the water had subsided by noon but some places remained impassable. He said it’s too soon to know what caused the 48-inch water main to rupture, adding that inspectors will be sent to homes to assess flood damage.

Crews were called about the break just before 10 a.m. and began shutting off valves, DeNeve said.

Residents posted videos showing water gushing down roads into yards and parking lots, and drivers walking in thigh-high water to reach their vehicles and move them to higher ground, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The 48-inch main is among the largest in the city.