Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Bill to extend tax break to UW Hospital projects

Bill to extend tax break to UW Hospital projects

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 3, 2020 3:41 pm

Recent legislation that prevents contractors from owing sales and use taxes on materials needed for nonprofit and UW projects has eliminated a long-standing point of frustration for many companies.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo