Contractors help put up two, three-story buildings on Thursday as part of the Foxtown project in Mequon. Berghammer Construction Corp. is overseeing the work on the two buildings, which will have 23,552 square feet of space in total. Also contributing is Stephen Perry Smith Architects. Work on the 14-acre Foxtown project is expected to continue through the summer of 2022. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Jon Johnson of Spancrete unhooks a roughly 4-foot by 17-foot section of pre-cast concrete after seeing it lowered into position. Jamie Soquet of Berghammer Construction uses a tape measure while shaping a pour stop in a retaining-wall form. Brandon Panas of Berghammer Construction tosses a wedge bolt into a bucket while stripping concrete forms.