Employment, workers’ comp firm opens offices in Madison, Manitowoc

Lindner & Marsack S.C., a management-side labor, employment and worker’s compensation defense firm, has opened two new firm offices in Madison and Manitowoc. The offices, which will each be staffed by a lead attorney as well as additional support staff, represent an expansion of the firm’s worker’s compensation defense practice.

Andrew Quartaro will head Lindner & Marsack’s new Madison office located on the Capitol Square. In Manitowoc, the firm welcomes James Goonan to lead that office. Both Quartaro and Goonan formerly practiced with von Briesen & Roper as well as Peterson, Johnson & Murray.

Quartaro is a frequent author and presenter on worker’s compensation issues and is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin and the Civil Trial Counsel of Wisconsin.

Goonan serves on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Association of Worker’s Compensation Attorneys and is a frequent presenter on Wisconsin worker’s compensation issues.

Both offices officially opened Jan. 2. For more information, call (414) 273-3910 or visit www.lindner-marsack.com.