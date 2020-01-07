Quantcast
Keller names Vande Wettering as president

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 7, 2020 8:40 pm

Wayne Stellmacher

Cory Vande Wettering

Cory Vande Wettering has been named president of Keller Inc., replacing Wayne Stellmacher, who had been president and CEO since 2006.

After spending 12 years in sales, Vande Wettering intends to continue to lead Keller into the future while still maintaining the integrity Keller has earned over the past 60 years.

Stellmacher will continue to be a critical member of the Keller team as its chief executive officer, remaining involved until his retirement in the first quarter of 2021.

Stellmacher will remain a Keller board member beyond his retirement date.

