ACEA names officers, directors

The Allied Construction Employers’ Association, a federation of 10 individual groups and associations each representing different segments of the union construction industry in southeast Wisconsin, has announced its officers and directors for 2020:

OFFICERS

President

Mike Henke, EVP

Construction Supply & Erection Inc.

Vice President

Steve Beres, VP

John Beres Builders

Secretary/Treasurer

Jim Macejkovic, EVP/CIO/Safety Director

Building Service Inc.

Immediate Past President

Peter Sprinkmann, VP

Sprinkmann & Sons

DIRECTORS

Acoustical Contractors Association

Jim Macejkovic, EVP/CIO/Safety Director

Building Service Inc.

Eastern Wisconsin Erectors Association

Mike Henke, EVP

Construction Supply & Erection Inc.

Floor Coverers Association of SE Wisconsin

Les Lippert, President

Lippert Tile Co.

Mason Contractors Association of Milwaukee

Tom DuFour, Vice President

J.H. Hassinger

Master Builders Association of Wisconsin

Joel Dahlman, VP

Dahlman Construction

Residential Carpenter Contractors Association

Steve Beres, VP

John Beres Builders

SE Wisconsin Drywall & Plasterers Association

Keith McNamee, Chief Estimator

Common Links Construction

Wisconsin Insulation Contractors Association

Peter Sprinkmann, VP

Sprinkmann & Sons

Wisconsin Painting Contractors Association

Kevin Chmielewski, President

State Painting Co.

Wisconsin Transportation Employers Council

Matt Grove, Director of Construction

Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association