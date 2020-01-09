Immel Construction names new leadership

Immel Construction has announced the transition of its leadership effective Jan. 1.

Kelly Hafeman and Pete Smits will leave the roles they have held as president and vice president, respectively, since 2005, and turn over management of the company to the following long time employees:

Paul Martzke, president;

Alex Santos, executive vice president;

Steve Hucek, vice president, estimating;

Brian Wetzel, vice president, operations; and

Steve Sipiorski, chief financial officer.

Hafeman and Smits will serve on the company’s Board of Directors and serve as advisors to the company’s new leadership team, which has a combined 138 years of experience in the construction industry, 58 of that at Immel Construction.

Paul Martzke, president

With over 25 years of experience, Martzke has served as Immel Construction’s director of business development from 2008 to 2019 and will continue to remain hands on throughout each department, including oversight of estimating, corporate investments, purchasing, business development, corporate relations, public relations, and marketing. Martzke is a licensed architect in Wisconsin.

Alex Santos, executive vice president

Santos has served as director of project management from 2012 to 2019. He brings over 30 years of experience to Immel Construction’s leadership team and will continue to direct project management, including pre-construction, estimating, project scheduling, quality control, and on-time completion.

Steve Hucek, vice president, estimating

Hucek has been with Immel Construction from 2004 to 2019 as director of estimating and has nearly 30 years of industry experience. He has vast knowledge in the estimating process on multi-million dollar jobs in the retail, education, health care, municipal, and commercial industries and will continue directing the estimating team.

Brian Wetzel, vice president, operations

Wetzel has served as director of risk management and field operations from 2010 to 2019. His background includes over 15 years of experience in risk management and compliance. His primary responsibilities include ensuring Immel Construction’s efforts in safety and worker compliance are being completed to the company’s standards, client satisfaction, and the requirements of regulatory agencies.

Steve Sipiorski, chief financial officer

With over 40 years of accounting experience, Sipiorski functioned as controller of Immel Construction from 2003 to 2019. He is responsible for all the financial operations of the company and works closely with the rest of the leadership team to establish the company’s financial objectives, planning, management of financial risks, record-keeping, financial reporting, and analysis of data to make financial predictions for the company.