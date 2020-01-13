Boldt hires Schulist, Nolta at Appleton headquarters

Jason Schulist joins The Boldt Co. as vice president of continuous improvement. In this position, he will be responsible for leading a capability-based continuous improvement culture for Boldt.

Most recently, Schulist was president of the Generative Local Community Institute, an Appleton-based organization whose mission is to connect communities so that they can improve their problem-solving capability and accelerate community impact. Prior to forming GLCI, he served as Appvion’s vice president of continuous improvement and project management. He has also held continuous improvement and project management executive positions in the utility and automotive industries.

Schulist serves on the board of directors for United Way Fox Cities, CAP Services, the MIT Alumni Club of Wisconsin, and has supported Imagine Fox Cities and the POINT poverty initiative of North East Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University and two master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Electrical Engineering and Management. Schulist will be based at Boldt’s Appleton headquarters.

Mark Nolta is joining Boldt as the corporate director of estimating and pre-construction. In this role he will be responsible to facilitate excellence in estimating and pre-construction within a collaborative Integrated Lean Project Delivery System and target value design and delivery.

Nolta has worked in the construction industry for more than 30 years, most recently as the director of pre-construction for Kraus-Anderson and The Weitz Co. He earned a degree in construction engineering from Iowa State University-Ames. His community involvement includes serving as a school board president and member for a school districted located in Iowa, and as a volunteer youth athletic coach. Nolta will also be based at Boldt’s Appleton headquarters.