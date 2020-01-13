Former Milwaukee construction exec Heinen dies at 97

John Heinen, a construction executive and former board member and president of the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee, has died. He was 97.

Heinen was the former president of A.J. Heinen Construction, of New Berlin, and an active participant in the Milwaukee construction industry, serving on the board of AGC of Greater Milwaukee and as its president in 1987.

He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy Air Corps, and was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and several other charitable groups, according to his obituary.

A visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Brookfield.