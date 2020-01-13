Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Foxconn awards $2.3M in work on data center

Foxconn awards $2.3M in work on data center

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 13, 2020 3:13 pm

Foxconn Technology Group has awarded a combined $2.3 million in work to five companies to begin the construction of a data center at the company's complex in Mount Pleasant.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo