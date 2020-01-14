Quantcast
Home / Commercial Construction / Selzer-Ornst makes progress on Sussex Village Park Pavilion

Selzer-Ornst makes progress on Sussex Village Park Pavilion

By: Kevin Harnack January 14, 2020 7:38 am

Contractors work on Thursday on the Sussex Village Park Pavilion. Selzer-Ornst Construction is the general contractor on the project, receiving help from the architecture firm Kahler Slater and IBC Engineering Services. The new 5,850-square-foot pavilion will have two large multi-purpose rooms, a covered outdoor area, an 11,908-square-foot playground and a 5,217-square-foot splash pad. The pavilion is ...

