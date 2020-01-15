Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Community First Champion Center

BUILDING BLOCKS: Community First Champion Center

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires January 15, 2020 1:02 pm

The Community First Champion Center was backed by 10 cities and villages in the Fox Valley and is meant to draw tourists to that part of the state. It has an ice rink with seating for 1,000 people, a fieldhouse with four basketball courts or eight volleyball courts and seating for 800 people and a seasonal arena that can be used as an ice rink or as four basketball or six volleyball courts.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo