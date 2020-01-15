Abuls of C.G. Schmidt named AGC of GM president

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee named Mike Abuls of C.G. Schmidt its 2020 president at its annual corporate meeting, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Wisconsin Club on Tuesday.

Abuls has served on the AGC Board of Directors since 2017. Other officers appointed include Mike Stern, of J.H. Findorff & Son, who was named AGC senior vice president; and Matthew Tadisch of Selzer-Ornst, who was named AGC secretary/treasurer.

The 2020 AGC Board of Directors will also include Jeremy Shecterle, J.P. Cullen & Sons; Tim Just, Just Construction Consulting; Rupert Kotze, Kotze Construction; Scott Heberlein, Mortenson Construction; Kevin O’Toole, Hunzinger Construction; Kimberley Wacker, Spancrete Inc.; and Jose Sanchez of Sanchez Painting Contractors.