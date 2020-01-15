Trump’s support in Wisconsin shows little change in new poll

By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s support in Wisconsin showed little signs of change in the latest Marquette University Law School poll, which was released Wednesday. Respondents to the survey also more often expressed opposition to removing him from office than approval for attempts to oust him after the House voted for impeachment.

Voters were meanwhile nearly evenly divided over whether Trump is doing a good job or not, the first poll of the 2020 election year suggested. Trump continued to get high marks from voters in his handling of the economy but lower ratings on his approach to foreign policy. The poll was conducted Jan. 8 through Sunday, just after Trump ordered an attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The poll was conducted after the Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump alleging abuse of power over his putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.

When asked if the Senate should vote to convict Trump and remove him from office, 44% said he should be removed and 49% said he should be acquitted.

Voters were even more evenly divided when asked whether they approved the Democratic-controlled House’s voting to impeach Trump. Approval for the impeachment vote was at 47%, whereas 49% disapproved.

There was also a close split on whether Trump did something “seriously wrong” in his dealings with Ukraine. Whereas 37% said he did nothing wrong, 40% said he did something seriously wrong.

“It seems pretty clear people have made up their minds,” said pollster Charles Franklin.

Trump’s job approval rating in January was 48%. In December, 47% approved and 50% disapproved.

Likewise, his handling of the economy has been received well. Of the respondents to the latest poll, 55% expressed support and 42% disapproval. Those numbers have been fairly stable and consistently for Trump, Franklin said.

The poll also found little movement among Democratic candidates in the presidential race, as voting looms first in Iowa in the Feb. 3 caucuses.

Among Democratic candidates, Biden maintained his lead with 23% support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 19% and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15%. None of those was changed from December. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had 14% support.

“It’s been a strikingly stable contest during the fall here,” Franklin said.

The margin of error in the poll of Wisconsin voters when asking only about the Democratic candidates was 6.3 percentage points. For the questions going to all 800 registered voters polled, the margin of error was 4.1 percentage points.

On the attack that killed Soleimani, the poll found that 61% believed that the U.S. and Iran were likely to avoid a serious conflict while 30% said they thought it would become more serious.

When asked if it’s about time the U.S. “struck back” at Iran, 43% said yes and 51% said no.

On foreign policy, 44% said they approved of the job Trump was doing and 53% disapproved.