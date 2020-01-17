Kahler Slater adds Sandschafer to head Chicago expansion

Kahler Slater has announced it is expanding its U.S. footprint to Chicago with the hire of architect Trina Sandschafer, who will serve as design principal and vice president.

Sandschafer brings experience in multi-family residential, single family residential as well as hospitality projects. She will lead the firm’s Chicago office; serve as a market leader/specialist for multi-family projects; and will also add exceptional design leadership on a firm level.

Previously, Sandschafer spent 13 years at the Chicago-based design firm, Booth Hansen. While there, she served in many roles, including design principal, master planner, key project leader for multi-family and single-family residential projects, talent acquisition leader and executive committee member.