A crew with Scherrer Construction work on Wednesday on the new Karcher Middle School in Burlington. Scherrer is the general contractor for the 143,156-square-foot, two-story building, which is going up next to the existing school. Once the new school is open in the fall of 2021, the existing one will be razed. Plunkett Raysich Architects, raSmith and GREAF are all contributing to the project. (Staff photos by Kevin Harnack)

Greg Schumacher squares up a concrete form while working from a lift. Bowen Rice (foreground) and Lukas Kurt secure a form ahead of a concrete-wall pour. Ron Sanders (left), Chris Sanders (center) and Jacob Stohr pour a column pad.