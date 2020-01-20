Quantcast
Home / Government / Twin Cities airport project lands a low bid

Twin Cities airport project lands a low bid

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires January 20, 2020 10:00 am

The low bid for a planned $61 million overhaul of Concourse G at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has come in about 10% below the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s estimate.

