AGC of Wisconsin takes over management of masonry group

The Associated General Contractors announced on Tuesday that it has taken over the management of the Wisconsin Masonry Alliance, a trade group representing about 40 companies.

The AGC of Wisconsin assumed its new responsibilities on Jan. 1. The Wisconsin Masonry Alliance’s main offices are now at the AGC of Wisconsin headquarters in Madison. Barry Scholz, AGC vice president of industry relations, will serve as the new executive director of the masonry organization.

“We look forward to providing WMA members with the same high quality member service that we have been able to provide AGC members for the past 90-plus years,” Scholz said. “There is a significant amount of industry crossover between AGC and WMA, which makes this partnership a natural fit.”