Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Epic to resume campus expansion with two new buildings

Epic to resume campus expansion with two new buildings

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 21, 2020 3:21 pm

The medical-software giant Epic Systems is moving ahead with another expansion of its sprawling campus in Dane County and plans for a groundbreaking in March.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo