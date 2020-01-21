Quorum Architects announces promotions

Quorum Architects has promoted Natalie Strohm to the ownership role as principal project manager.

Strohm joined Quorum in 2000 and her leadership and her communication skills have been made her a valuable advocate to Quorum’s client community through focus groups and public meetings, forwarding the design intent of the firm. She graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a bachelor’s in Architectural Studies.

Quorum Architects also promoted Matthew Edwards to the ownership role as principal project architect. Edwards is a licensed architect with more than 20 years of experience and joined Quorum in 2015. During that time he has expanded Quorum Architect’s health care design project experience portfolio from coast to coast. He graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a bachelor’s in Architectural Studies and the University of Florida with a master’s degree in Architecture.

Kate Edwards has also been promoted to senior associate. She has established herself as a firm champion for researched based design with a professional passion for designing spaces for learning. She graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s and master’s in Architecture.

Jessica Breitbach has been promoted to an associate within the firm. Her experience and attention to detail make her adept in the firm’s specialization of “We Recycle Buildings,” but it is historic preservation where her passion lies. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor’s in Architectural Studies and holds a master’s degrees from Columbia University and Illinois Institute of Technology in Historic Preservation and Architecture.