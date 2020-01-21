Senate OKs lead tests for child-care providers, camps (UPDATE)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All day-care centers, child-care providers and children’s camps would have to test their water for lead under a bill the state Senate approved Tuesday.

Current state law requires anyone who cares for at least four children under age seven less than 24 hours a day to obtain a license from the state Department of Children and Families. The state agriculture department licenses recreational and instructional camps.

Under the bill, operators of child-care center, child-care providers, group-home operators and camp runners would have to test water from every source in their centers for lead contamination to obtain or renew their licenses. If the water were found to be contaminated, the applicant would have two options. He could stop all access to the water, come up with a remediation plan and supply drinkable water in the interim. Or he could come up with a plan for supplying drinkable water permanently.

The proposals would require the DCF and agriculture departments to seek federal moneyto help applicants cover compliance costs. It also would allow the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands to use school trust money to issue loans to municipalities to remediate lead contamination in buildings used for child care, group homes or camps.

The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote. It next goes to the Assembly.