Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Renovation of 310W

BUILDING BLOCKS: Renovation of 310W

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires January 22, 2020 10:03 am

The building, originally The Blue and Reuss Federal Plaza, was built to house various government offices and private tenants but, over time, came to be about 75% vacant. The property was bought in 2017 for $19.5 million by Time Equities, which quickly move forward with plans to turn it into a class-A office and retail building.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo