Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / CornerStone One adds plumbing veteran Ramos to team

CornerStone One adds plumbing veteran Ramos to team

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 23, 2020 8:57 am

Tony Ramos

Tony Ramos

Brookfield-based CornerStone One LLC has added plumbing industry veteran Tony Ramos as project manager in Healthcare Technology.

Ramos will direct the designing, building and installing of plumbing systems for medical facilities for CornerStone One.

Ramos, 45, of Franklin, joins CornerStone One from Grunau Co., where he recently focused on health care projects. He was among the first professional plumbers in Wisconsin to receive ASSE 12000 Series Infection Control Certification and is an active member with the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association.

Ramos entered the plumbing trade in 1995, following his enlistment with the U.S. Army Reserves.
He believes that military experience, combined with opportunities on numerous health care projects,
gives him a unique perspective with the health care industry to lead and protect while serving others.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo