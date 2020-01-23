CornerStone One adds plumbing veteran Ramos to team

Brookfield-based CornerStone One LLC has added plumbing industry veteran Tony Ramos as project manager in Healthcare Technology.

Ramos will direct the designing, building and installing of plumbing systems for medical facilities for CornerStone One.

Ramos, 45, of Franklin, joins CornerStone One from Grunau Co., where he recently focused on health care projects. He was among the first professional plumbers in Wisconsin to receive ASSE 12000 Series Infection Control Certification and is an active member with the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association.

Ramos entered the plumbing trade in 1995, following his enlistment with the U.S. Army Reserves.

He believes that military experience, combined with opportunities on numerous health care projects,

gives him a unique perspective with the health care industry to lead and protect while serving others.