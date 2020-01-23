Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Man accused of fatally beating father with piece of lumber

Man accused of fatally beating father with piece of lumber

By: Associated Press January 23, 2020 11:25 am

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A Dunn County man fatally beat his elderly father with a piece of lumber, telling investigators it was payback for years of physical and emotional abuse he endured as a child, according to prosecutors.

Gary Styer, 51, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 15 death of 78-year-old Edward Styer in rural Colfax.

According to a criminal complaint, Gary Styer went to his father’s bedroom while he was sleeping and began beating him in the head and torso withe a 2 by 4.

WQOW-TV reports an autopsy showed multiple blunt force injuries including broken facial bones and skull and vertebrae fractures.

Styer is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. Court records say he will be assigned a public defender.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo