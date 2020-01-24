Corrigan named interim director of Alliant Energy Center

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has selected former Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan to serve as interim director of the Alliant Energy Center. Corrigan, who has been a champion of the campus and efforts to redevelop the grounds, will begin the position Jan. 28.

The 2020 Dane County Budget includes dollars to re-design what expanding the 255,000-square-foot Exhibition Hall could look like. The facility currently hosts more than 500 events annually, including major conventions, conferences and trade shows. An expansion would allow for existing shows to expand, help market the campus and region as a destination for more national and international events, and be the latest in a series of improvements made to the Alliant Energy Center campus to help bring in more visitors.

The announcement comes a day after the Dane County Board approved a new agreement with Alliant Energy for continued naming rights of the multi-building campus. The contract extension spans a decade — going into effect July 1, 2020 and running through June 30, 2030. It includes a provision to re-open the contract if the county proceeds with the planned expansion project at the Exhibition Hall.

Corrigan served on the Dane County Board for 10 years, six of which were as County Board chair. While on the board, Corrigan helped Dane County enhance its focus on equity, develop efforts to reform the criminal justice system, advance more affordable housing projects, and achieve parity for women on the County Board.

Mark Clarke resigned as director of the Alliant Energy Center on Jan. 10. Corrigan will serve as interim director through May 15. In the coming months, Dane County will conduct a nationwide search to permanently fill the position.