Irgens fires Findorff as general contractor on BMO Tower (UPDATE)

Irgens has cut ties with the general contractor J.H. Findorff & Son on downtown Milwaukee’s BMO Tower and is bringing in Pepper Construction to complete the project.

Irgens announced the change in a news release Monday, noting that a water-main break in late November had flooded the basement of the 25-story tower at 790 N. Water St., a project originally scheduled to wrap up in late 2019. Since the setback, Irgens hasn’t been able to get a commitment from Findorff on a completion date or estimated cost for finishing the project.

“The water lateral failure that flooded the basement of the building last November was a significant setback,” said Ted Wisnefski, a Milwaukee lawyer representing Irgens. “Since that setback more than two months ago, Irgens has been unable to get a firm commitment from Findorff on either the cost to complete or the date the project will be completed.

Findorff officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Pepper Construction, the contractor now enlisted to finish the project, has its Milwaukee offices in the city’s Third Ward and its corporate headquarters in Chicago. It has overseen the installation of BMO Harris Bank’s offices inside the BMO Tower, as well as the construction of the St. Rita’s Square project in Milwaukee and the Ikea store in Oak Creek.

“Pepper has the resources, know-how, and drive to bring the project to a successful completion, and Irgens is glad to have them on board,” Wisnefski said.

Ground was broken in November 2017 on the BMO Tower, which stands across Wells Street from Milwaukee City Hall on a site once occupied by a parking garage. When completed, the building is to have 379,400 square feet of space and a 647-stall garage.

Besides BMO Harris Bank, much of the tower is to be occupied by the law offices of Michael Best.