Officials say Waterloo's leaking inflatable dam is fixed

Officials say Waterloo’s leaking inflatable dam is fixed

By: Associated Press January 27, 2020 9:30 am

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The leaking inflatable dam on the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo has been rpaired, officials said.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that contractors found a slit in the half-inch-thick rubber and repaired it.

Associate city engineer Wayne Castle said the final cost of the project will be significantly below the original $388,350 contract approved in November with J.F. Brennan Co., of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“We’re not completely done yet, but we should be just under $220,000,” Castle said.

A big reason for the lower cost was that a marine contractor was able to use divers to inspect the riverbed on the downstream side of the dam, Castle said. The original contract anticipated the contractor building a more expensive wall around the inspection area.

The city has inflated the bladder dam since 2009, raising the Cedar River level by about 4 feet to improve boating. It’s usually inflated in June and deflated in October.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

