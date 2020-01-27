Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / WisDOT’s Thompson selected to chair regional transportation group

WisDOT’s Thompson selected to chair regional transportation group

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 27, 2020 4:58 pm

Craig Thompson., executive director of the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin, was named on Friday as Gov.-elect Tony Evers' nominee for secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Craig Thompson

WisDOT Secretary of Transportation-designee Craig Thompson will serve as president of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials.

MAASTO’s mission is to foster the development, operation and maintenance of an integrated and balanced transportation system that adequately serves the transportation needs of its 10-member states. Members of MAASTO include Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. Thompson served as the group’s 2019-2020 vice president.

Thompson was appointed Transportation Secretary by Gov. Tony Evers in January 2019.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo