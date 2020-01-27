WisDOT’s Thompson selected to chair regional transportation group

WisDOT Secretary of Transportation-designee Craig Thompson will serve as president of the Mid-America Association of State Transportation Officials.

MAASTO’s mission is to foster the development, operation and maintenance of an integrated and balanced transportation system that adequately serves the transportation needs of its 10-member states. Members of MAASTO include Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. Thompson served as the group’s 2019-2020 vice president.

Thompson was appointed Transportation Secretary by Gov. Tony Evers in January 2019.