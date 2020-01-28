Menominee tribe loses appeal over Back Forty mine permit

Quantcast
By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 28, 2020 11:34 am

Despite acknowledging that federal agencies had given the Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin a “runaround”, a federal appeals court ruled against the tribe this week in a lawsuit over a permit for the Back Forty mine in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

