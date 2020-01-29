Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Riv/Crete buys out Ganos’ remaining interest in family business

Riv/Crete buys out Ganos’ remaining interest in family business

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com January 29, 2020 3:55 pm

The family owners of Riv/Crete Ready Mix announced on Wednesday that they have severed all ties with the scandal-plague construction executive Brian Ganos and his companies by buying out his ownership stake in their business.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo