EV charging stations to get $10M grant boost

The VW Mitigation Program is seeking public input on the spending of $10 million in Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust funds for electric vehicle charging station grants, according to an announcement from Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson.

“Wisconsin has an exciting opportunity to kick-start the adoption of electric vehicles by funding new charging stations with $10 million of Wisconsin’s VW Trust fund allocation,” said Thompson. “Creating a robust EV charging network will reduce emissions while boosting economic activity by allowing current and future EV owners to travel throughout the state to work, shop and play.”

Volkswagen admitted to violating the federal Clean Air Act by selling diesel engine vehicles that that utilized an emissions test “defeat device” that resulted in the release of thousands of tons of nitrogen oxide emissions in excess of regulated limits. Judicial settlements require Volkswagen to pay more than $2.9 billion into an Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund. The state of Wisconsin is a designated beneficiary and will receive $67.1 million over 10 years to offset the excess pollution emitted by affected Volkswagen vehicles.

Gov. Tony Evers has directed the DOA to spend up to $10 million in VW Settlement Trust funds for EVCS grants. The DOA and the Volkswagen Mitigation Program released a Request for Information to gather feedback from the public on the purchase and installation of light duty EVCS in Wisconsin.

The deadline for comments is 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Comments may be submitted by email (vwsettlement@wisconsin.gov); phone (608-261-6262) or hard copy to: VW Mitigation Program, Division of Enterprise Operations, Wisconsin Department of Administration, 101 E. Wilson St., 6th Floor, P.O. Box 7867, Madison, WI 53707-7867.